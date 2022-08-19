Individuals named in abuse lawsuit will not be teaching in schools: Sask. government

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan education ministry says individuals named in a $25-million lawsuit alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon private school and church will not be working in schools this year.

More than 40 former students have come forward with abuse allegations dating from when they attended Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to remove from schools those teachers who may be under investigation.

In an emailed statement to Global News, the education ministry said “immediately after” it received the names in the statement of claim, it asked the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board (SPTRB) to investigate complaints regarding professional teachers who are named in the lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

0:33 Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations

“We understand the SPTRB has taken action and that these teachers will not be in the schools for the 2022-23 school year. No one named in the lawsuit will be working in schools for the 2022-23 school year,” an education spokesperson said.

The SPRTB takes complaints from students, parents, and the general public about teacher conduct and competency.

“We encourage anyone who has concerns about a teacher to contact the SPTRB. If someone has an allegation against staff that is criminal in nature, we urge them to immediately contact the local police,” the spokesperson added.

The education ministry is also “working quickly” to put an administrator in place at three private schools, including Legacy Christian Academy, that currently have staff named in the lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each administrator’s priorities will include reviewing school staff and making personnel decisions to ensure student safety. Once administrators are in place they will schedule a meeting with any students or former students who are interested in speaking with them about the allegations.”