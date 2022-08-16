Saskatoon private school’s lease terminated following abuse claims

Send this page to someone via email

An agreement with Grace Christian School involving leased space inside Forest Grove Community Church in Saskatoon’s east side has been terminated following abuse claims.

Grace Christian School, along with two other private schools, has been named in allegations of physical and sexual abuse from multiple students.

Forest Grove Community Church (FGCC) released a statement on its website stating they were greatly concerned upon hearing of the abuse suffered by the victims.

“Our church staff and leadership are praying for all involved,” the statement read. “Forest Grove Community Church’s operations staff and church leadership have reviewed our rental agreement with Grace Capstone Ministries and have made the decision to terminate our lease contract with Grace Christian School, effective September 2022. We are grieved for the students and families that will be affected and did not make this decision lightly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan appointed an administrator to Legacy Christian Academy, Regent Academy and Grace Christian School. Duncan said independent schools will also now have to notify the minister within 24 hours once they are aware that the school or someone working at the school is subject to a criminal investigation.

“The new regulations will also allow me to appoint an administrator in the event that there are allegations that will require additional administration or supervision of an independent school in the province,” Duncan told reporters last week.

In the statement, FGCC stated they want to assure their congregants and attendees that their own ministries abide by their Safe Place Policy, “which guides our interactions with the vulnerable sector for the physical, emotional, and spiritual protection of children, youth, and others.”

– with files from Global News’ Kelly Skjerven

0:33 Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations