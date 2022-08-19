Menu

Canada

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Others come forward to allege sexual misconduct after lawsuit filed naming Cardinal Marc Ouellet' Others come forward to allege sexual misconduct after lawsuit filed naming Cardinal Marc Ouellet
A class action lawsuit approved this week by Quebec Superior Court has led other alleged victims to make a complaint against other members of the Catholic Church. The Ombudsman from the Montreal Archdiocese says she has several new cases to examine. As Gloria Henriquez reports, there are calls for the Vatican to act.

A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.

According to Vatican News, the official news portal of the Holy See, Cardinal Marc Ouellet says that the allegations are false and that it is defamatory to interpret his alleged actions as sexual assault.

A woman identified in court documents as “F.” has accused Ouellet of several incidents of sexual assault between 2008 and 2010, including sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at an event in Quebec City.

Read more: Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Ouellet, who currently heads the organization that advises the pope on the appointment of bishops, was archbishop of Quebec at the time of the alleged events. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

The cardinal adds that he will “actively participate” in a civil investigation so that his innocence is recognized.

Read more: Adult who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church abuse stereotype

The Holy See press office said Thursday that Pope Francis has ruled out further investigation into the allegations against Ouellet due to a lack of evidence.

Ouellet, who was once considered a front-runner to become pope, says he “has learned of the false accusations” and “firmly denies any inappropriate gestures on her person.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
