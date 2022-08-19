Nacho typical celebration: CFL fines Duke Williams for violating security protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Football League has fined Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duke Williams for violating the league’s security protocol during last week’s game.

Due to league policy, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed.

During the Aug. 12 game against the Edmonton Elks, Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo found Williams in the end zone with a 24-yard touchdown pass.

To celebrate, Williams jumped into an area off the sidelines where Rider fans were seated and grabbed a plate of nachos to enjoy.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

Advertisement