Sports

Nacho typical celebration: CFL fines Duke Williams for violating security protocol

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 1:17 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver D'haquille Williams (5) jumps in with fans after scoring a touchdown on the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver D'haquille Williams (5) jumps in with fans after scoring a touchdown on the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Canadian Football League has fined Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duke Williams for violating the league’s security protocol during last week’s game.

Due to league policy, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed.

Read more: Defensive reinforcements could be coming for Roughriders in time to face B.C. Lions

During the Aug. 12 game against the Edmonton Elks, Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo found Williams in the end zone with a 24-yard touchdown pass.

To celebrate, Williams jumped into an area off the sidelines where Rider fans were seated and grabbed a plate of nachos to enjoy.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

