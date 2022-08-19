Manitoba confirms first case of monkeypox

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal announced Friday.

Due to the risk of identifying the individual, information about their region of residence, gender and age will not be released – Public health officials will provide notification to close contacts, and to specific locations if the risk to others is considered high and contacts may be unknown.

A public health investigation, including contact tracing, is ongoing but indicates it was likely caught outside of the province.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox. However, in Canada and around the world, it has been primarily reported among people who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual community and other men who have sex with men.

People within the above community can get a preventative vaccination if they fall under the following critera:

have received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and or syphilis in the past two months;

have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days;

have attended locations for sexual contact (e.g. bath houses or sex clubs) or are planning to;

have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days or are planning to; or

engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client.

As of Aug. 14, 168 doses of the vaccine have been administered to eligible people in Manitoba. This information will be updated online on Tuesdays, based on information entered in the provincial immunization registry. The registry is routinely updated by health-care providers, but is not intended to provide real-time data.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available to eligible people in Winnipeg at 490 Hargrave St. on Aug. 23, 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

