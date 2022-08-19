Fewer London, Ont. residents declare candidacy for 2022 municipal election

The deadline to declare candidacy in the upcoming October municipal election is here, but fewer Londoners are running for office this year, according to a former city councillor.

Currently, 55 people have thrown their hats into the ring and are running for city council ahead of Friday’s registration deadline at 2 p.m., down from 80 candidates registered in the 2018 election and 87 in 2014.

Additionally, the mayoral race is down from 14 people running in 2018 to only nine in 2022.

“A lot of people simply don’t like or trust or want to be associated with politics, period,” said former city councillor Gord Hume. “I think that’s when you look around the world and look around Canada, and to some extent, look around London, I think a lot of people are discouraged by what they have seen.”

Hume, who was elected four times and was a member of council from 1997 to 2010, decided to retire from office and began speaking at conferences and civic events about government issues. Included in that is his take on the dwindling number of political candidates joining the races every year, which could be due to “several reasons,” he said.

“It takes an enormous commitment to run for public office,” Hume said. “It is physically (and) emotionally draining on you and your family.”

He added the negative effects of social media, saying, “It can be cruel, it can be vicious, not just to the person, which is bad enough, but increasingly to their family, which is just horrific in every sense of the word.”

Jaquetta Newman, political science professor at King’s College, echoed a similar statement, highlighting the stress that could come with being in the public view.

“That could be really off-putting for people running, is the sense that once you’re running, you’ve made yourself a target,” she said. “The discourse is particularly nasty right now.”

Newman added the financial concerns that can also arise in running for municipal office.

“At the municipal level and the school board, you don’t have the support of political parties and the fundraising political parties do,” she explained. “That’s a calculation that has to be taken in terms of running and, you know, we’re in the middle of an inflationary period and I think people are very concerned about their pocketbooks.”

She stressed that less competition in candidacy, particularly at the municipal level, can impact communities in the long run.

“There does appear to be a fair amount of diversity among the candidates, which is a good thing,” Newman commented. “But the problem is the more candidates we have, the more likely it is going to be more diverse.

“The inclusion and diversity really, I think, is a marker of the kind of democratic health within the community.”

As of Friday morning, Ward 2 only has two candidates registered to run: the incumbent Shawn Lewis and Mike Yohnichi. Ward 5 also has two candidates running: Jerry Pribil and Connor Pierotti.

Also, on Friday morning, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy announced that she will not be running for re-election in the fall.

“I have not come to this decision easily,” she wrote in a statement. “But for democracy to be effective, for city council to work the way it should, it is necessary to hear new perspectives and points of view.

“Regular turnover is healthy and necessary for our democracy.”

Newman raised a similar point, expressing the importance of encouraging young people into the world of politics.

“We need to be getting younger people to run, in terms of also providing role models for young people to say, ‘There’s someone who’s like me running,’” she said.

“It’s about visibility,” Newman continued. “Getting kind of a vanguard of younger people running in campaigns, and then also focusing on the issues that matter to younger people to get them engaged. They’re also going to be more likely to participate and turn out to vote, if the issues are things that they see as having a real kind of real impact on their lives.”

In trying to boost political participation, particularly among post-secondary students, Newman highlighted a course she will be heading at King’s College in the fall titled “representing diversity.”

“This year, it’s actually an experimental class so the students will be embedded in the campaign, we’ll be studying the campaign, and it’s going to be really interesting to see what they make of what’s going on,” she explained.

Potential candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to register in the upcoming municipal election as Londoners are set to hit the polls on Oct. 24.

City of London list of candidates registered for the 2022 municipal election:

Mayor

Sean O’Connell

Josh Morgan

Daniel Lanart

Khalil Ramal

Daniel Jeffery

Johanne Nichols

Brandon Ellis

Norman Robert Miles

Carlos Murray

City council

Ward 1

Oberon Goodden

Janette Cameron

Kenneth Saunders

Ryan Cadden

Michael van Holst (incumbent)

Julie Reynolds

Hadleigh Mcalister

Shirley Wilton

Ken Fischer

Ward 2

Shawn Lewis (incumbent)

Mike Yohnicki

Ward 3

Peter Cuddy

Ainsley Graham

Prabh Gill

Bob Wright

Saifullah Qasimi

Ward 4

Matt Nicolaidis

Susan Steveson

Stephen Orser

Jarad Fisher

Raymond Daamen

Colleen Murphy

Sylvia Nagy

Ward 5

Jerry Pribil

Connor Pierotti

Ward 6

Mariam Hamou (incumbent)

Sam Trosow

Becky Williamson

Ward 7

Corrine Rahman

Evan Wee

Tommy Caldwell

Ward 8

Steve Lehman (incumbent)

Sarvarinder Dohil

Colleen McCauley

Ward 9

Anna Hopkins (incumbent)

Baqar Khan

Veronica Warner

Jacob Novick

Ward 10

Kevin May

Claire Grant

Michael McMullen

Paul Van Meerbergen (incumbent)

Ward 11

Skylar Franke

Jeremy McCall

Paul-Michael Anderson

Cole Fobert

Ward 12

Elizabeth Peloza (incumbent)

Alexander Main

David Goodwin

Ward 13

John Fyfe-Millar (incumbent)

David Ferreira

David Millie

Ward 14

Steve Hillier (incumbent)

Danalynn Williams

Sarah Lehman

School board trustees

Thames Valley District School Board, wards 1, 11, 12, 14

Christine Morgan

Tristan Squire-Smith

Lori-Ann Pizzolato (incumbent)

Sheri Polhill

David Sabine

Thames Valley District School Board, wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Julie Wedlake

Tracey Aquilina

Laura Gonzalez

Leroy Osbourne

Marianne Larsen

Paul Gray

Thames Valley District School Board, wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 13

Mathew Reid

Christopher Morgan

Beth Mai

Sherri Moore

Eric Michael Vallillee

Mike Bloxam

Mike Jones

Claire Roberts

London District Catholic School Board, wards 1, 14

Matthew Pizzuti

Pedro Almeida

Odilia Gouveia

Denise Singh

London District Catholic School Board, wards 2, 3, 4

Sandra Cruz

London District Catholic School Board, wards 5, 6, 7

Gabe Pizzuti

Bill Rueger

London District Catholic School Board, wards 8, 9, 10

Linda Steel

London District Catholic School Board, wards 11, 12, 13

Nando Favaro

John Jevnikar

Aurther Patrick Mcleod

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence

Philippe Morin

Conseil scolaire Viamonde

Joseph Vandermeer