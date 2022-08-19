Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man convicted in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme to be sentenced Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 8:26 am
The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. View image in full screen
The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over $5,000 for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Read more: Crown seeks up to 12 years for Calgary man involved in multimillion-dollar fraud

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

The Crown is recommending a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.

Read more: Alberta RCMP charge two people in complex multimillion-dollar fraud case

Story continues below advertisement

The defence says a sentence of five to eight years would be more reasonable.

The 74-year-old, who offered an apology to his clients this week, has been in custody since he was found guilty on June 29.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagCalgary fraud tagfraud over $5000 tagCalgary court case tagArnold Breitkreutz tagCalgary Ponzi Scheme tagArnold Breitkreutz ponzi scheme tagBase Financial tagArnold Breitkreutz fraud tagArnold Breitkreutz sentence tagCalgary fraud cause tagPonzi sceme tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers