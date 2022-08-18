SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

U.S. preparing additional $800M in military aid to Ukraine: sources

By Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Steve Holland Reuters
Posted August 18, 2022 8:30 pm
Click to play video: 'War-torn Ukrainian city faces dire shortage of clean drinking water' War-torn Ukrainian city faces dire shortage of clean drinking water
People in Mykolaiv, Ukraine are struggling with an ongoing shortage of clean drinking water after Russia's war destroyed the city's main purified water line. Crystal Goomansingh speaks with residents about how they are barely getting by.

President Joe Biden‘s administration is readying about $800 million of additional military aid to Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks, the sources told Reuters.

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets UN chief, Turkey’s Erdogan in Lviv

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that an announcement could slip into next week, cautioning that weapons packages can change in value before they are announced.

The White House declined to comment.

Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation,” the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought primarily in the east and south of Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'UN can facilitate IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if Russia, Ukraine agree' UN can facilitate IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if Russia, Ukraine agree
UN can facilitate IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if Russia, Ukraine agree

Washington has sent billions of dollars in security assistance to the Kyiv government.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Steve Holland in Washington Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

© 2022 Reuters
