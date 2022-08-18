Police seek to identify suspect after sexual assault reported in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was jogging westbound on Elson Street near Marydale Avenue when an unknown male on a bicycle grabbed her from behind and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

Officers said the victim yelled and the suspect fled the scene, riding the bicycle west on Elson Street.

According to police, investigators believe the same suspect may be connected to another incident last year.

Officers said on Aug. 19, 2021 at around 8:45 p.m., police received a report of a sexual assault in the Ann Louise Crescent and Denison Street area.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking outside when an unknown male on a bicycle grabbed her from behind and touched her in a sexual manner.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene on the bicycle.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, possibly in his late teens, with acne on his forehead, black hair and a buzz cut.

He was seen wearing black-framed rectangular glasses, a grey T-shirt with possibly a Champion logo on the chest, blue shorts and dark-coloured running shoes.

Officers said he was seen riding a blue CCM mountain bike with orange tire rims, orange brake wires and orange gear shifts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.