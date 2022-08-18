1 wolf dead, 1 still missing after animals deliberately released, B.C. zoo says

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at the Greater Vancouver Zoo says one wolf has been found dead and one wolf is still missing after they were deliberately released from their enclosure on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Menita Prasad said one wolf, named Chia, was found dead on the side of 264th Street in Langley on Thursday.

Another wolf, a young pup named Tempest remains missing. Staff believes the wolf is still in the area somewhere around the zoo.

“She is a shy wolf and poses no threat to public safety,” Prasad said.

Tempest is small with grey and brown puppy fur and white markings on her muzzle and on her brow.

“They’re not dangerous, they’re really shy and wary of people,” Prasad said. “That’s why they’ve stayed close to the zoo properties, they’re trying to communicate with each other.”

The zoo has been closed since Tuesday after it was discovered someone both the wolf enclosure and the zoo’s perimeter fence had been deliberately cut, Prasad said.

She added nine wolves and five pups were released. The five pups stayed in the enclosure and only the two wolves escaped.

Prasad said the zoo is working with Langley RCMP to investigate unlawful entry and vandalism.

If anyone sees Tempest they are asked to contact the zoo, Langley RCMP or call the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) dsline at 1-877-952-7277.

“We watch these wolves grow up,” Prasad said. “We consider the animals at the zoo a part of our family.

“We’re just hoping for the best possible outcome for Tempest.”

The zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20.