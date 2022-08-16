Greater Vancouver Zoo unexpectedly closed Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Tuesday will be out of luck.

The zoo is unexpectedly closed for the day.

It is unclear at this point exactly why the zoo is closed and the organization only posted about it on its Instagram stories.

Its website states it is still open Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to RCMP and the zoo for information on what has happened.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Humane Society, which has spoken out against the zoo in the past, said the closure was due to an “animal incident” but that has not been confirmed.

A 2019 report commissioned by the Vancouver Humane Society by wildlife protection charity Zoocheck, alleged that many animals at the zoo were “living in barren, undersized cages and enclosures that restrict them from engaging in natural behaviours.”

The zoo maintains that the welfare of its animals is its top priority and that enrichment and conservation remain the institution’s guiding principles.