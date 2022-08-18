Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Lake Country, B.C. man going greener with $500K lottery win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?' What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?
WATCH: Winning the lottery in B.C. is an exciting moment for anyone who plays. But what happens when someone wins - whether that is $50 or $50M? – May 30, 2022

It’s actually very easy being green for one man in Lake Country, B.C.

William McKay became $500,000 richer when he checked his numbers for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max Extra and decided to make an environmentally sound switch with the windfall.

The Lake Country resident, who purchased his ticket from Save-On-Foods on Main Street celebrated his recent win over a nice dinner but said his family’s first big first purchase will be an electric car.

Read more: Sky-high gas prices fuel rampant demand for electric vehicles

The “wonderful” cash infusion will also help make his retirement even better, he said.

“This win gives us a bit more variety and fun with our retirement and will let us travel more,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto' Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto
Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto – Aug 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
lake country tagSave on Foods taglotto winner tagmain streets tagcash infusion tagLotto extra tagnationwide lottery game tagtuesday and friday draws tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers