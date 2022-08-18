Lake Country, B.C. man going greener with $500K lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

It’s actually very easy being green for one man in Lake Country, B.C.

William McKay became $500,000 richer when he checked his numbers for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max Extra and decided to make an environmentally sound switch with the windfall.

The Lake Country resident, who purchased his ticket from Save-On-Foods on Main Street celebrated his recent win over a nice dinner but said his family’s first big first purchase will be an electric car.

The “wonderful” cash infusion will also help make his retirement even better, he said.

“This win gives us a bit more variety and fun with our retirement and will let us travel more,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

0:27 Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto – Aug 7, 2022