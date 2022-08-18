Quebec issues 10 tickets tied to fake COVID-19 vaccine passports

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s anti-corruption squad says 10 tickets have been issued in connection with fake COVID-19 vaccine passports in the province.

The Commissaire à la lutte contre la corruption (UPAC) launched a wide-scale probe last January into the into cases of alleged fraud related to the production and sale of false passports.

At the time, Quebecers were required to show proof of vaccination was required to access to certain businesses — such as gyms, bars and restaurants — as part of pandemic-related health measures.

UPAC had warned that people who produce, sell or use false vaccination documents could face criminal charges, including breach of trust and corruption, and charges under the Public Health Act. Fines could go as high as $6,000.

The office confirmed Thursday that 10 tickets were doled out over the last few weeks in connection with the investigation.

It’s possible that more fines will be handed out soon, too. UPAC confirmed it has submitted more than 200 cases to the province’s Crown prosecutors’ office since the probe began.

The anti-corruption squad also said there is about 30 criminal investigations opened into the production and falsification of COVID-19 vaccine proofs in Quebec at the moment.

The province’s proof-of-vaccination system came to an end in mid-March, after the government began slowly phasing out the measure. Quebec’s health minister has said that it could be reinstated if necessary.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

