Province to make announcement on minimum wage in Manitoba

Premier Heather Stefanson and other officials will make an announcement on the minimum wage in Manitoba at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Stefanson hinted at an increase in the minimum wage on May 27 this year.

Manitoba currently increases its minimum wage every year in line with inflation, and is currently scheduled to raise it to $12.35 an hour in October.

Saskatchewan is raising its minimum to $13 an hour this fall and to $15 in 2024.

