Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Province to make announcement on minimum wage in Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 1:32 pm
Premier Heather Stefanson and other officials will make an announcement on the minimum wage in Manitoba at 2 p.m. Thursday. . View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson and other officials will make an announcement on the minimum wage in Manitoba at 2 p.m. Thursday. . JGW

Premier Heather Stefanson and other officials will make an announcement on the minimum wage in Manitoba at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Stefanson hinted at an increase in the minimum wage on May 27 this year.

Manitoba currently increases its minimum wage every year in line with inflation, and is currently scheduled to raise it to $12.35 an hour in October.

Read more: Saskatchewan to raise minimum wage to $13 per hour in October, $15 by 2024

Saskatchewan is raising its minimum to $13 an hour this fall and to $15 in 2024.

Global News will be live streaming the announcement.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation' Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation
Manitoba proposes path to increase minimum wage above inflation – May 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagEconomy tagmoney tagMinimum Wage tagwage tagMinimum Wage Increase tagminimum wage increase announcement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers