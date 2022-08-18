Police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Toronto police said officers are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Dominic who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Officers said Dominic is six-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 216 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dominic is currently serving a three-year and 10-month sentence for discharging a firearm reckless to life or safety, unauthorized possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft, assault, mischief to property and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.