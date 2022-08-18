Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent Toronto area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:38 pm
Police are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Dominic. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Dominic. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Toronto police said officers are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Dominic who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Read more: Peel Regional Police officer charged with allegedly uttering threats, force says

Officers said Dominic is six-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 216 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dominic is currently serving a three-year and 10-month sentence for discharging a firearm reckless to life or safety, unauthorized possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft, assault, mischief to property and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagFederal offender tagfederal offender wanted tagcanada warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers