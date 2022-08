Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in serious, but stable condition after a crash near Foothills Medical Centre in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the call came in around 7:45 a.m. and the incident happened around the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W., near one of the main vehicle entrances to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

