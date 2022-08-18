‘Armed and dangerous’ B.C. man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a B.C. man in connection with numerous crimes reported in the Houston, B.C., area.

Matthew Roy White is wanted for robbery, break and enter, possession of stolen property and several firearm-related offences.

Police consider White armed and dangerous.

“Under no circumstances should (someone) confront or try to apprehend Matthew White,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

Investigators describe White as a 40-year-old man, standing six feet one-inch, 181 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, sporting a tribal tattoo on the right side of his chest and a handgun tattoo on his right front shoulder.

Anyone with information about White’s location can contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

