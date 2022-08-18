Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ B.C. man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 10:34 am
Matthew Roy White is wanted by Houston RCMP.
Matthew Roy White is wanted by Houston RCMP. BC RCMP

Police are searching for a B.C. man in connection with numerous crimes reported in the Houston, B.C., area.

Matthew Roy White is wanted for robbery, break and enter, possession of stolen property and several firearm-related offences.

Read more: Wanted B.C. man tracked down, arrested after chase in Kelowna

Police consider White armed and dangerous.

“Under no circumstances should (someone) confront or try to apprehend Matthew White,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

Investigators describe White as a 40-year-old man, standing six feet one-inch, 181 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, sporting a tribal tattoo on the right side of his chest and a handgun tattoo on his right front shoulder.

Read more: BC RCMP search for ‘violent’ man wanted on outstanding warrants

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about White’s location can contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Click to play video: 'RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges' RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges
RCMP looking for Denis Ivziku on international drug charges
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagBC RCMP tagHouston tagWanted Man taghouston rcmp tagBC wanted man tagOn the Run tagBC man at large tagMatthew Roy White tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers