Crime

Wanted B.C. man tracked down, arrested after chase in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 5:40 pm
A suspect abandoned his vehicle at Lakeland Road in Mission, then ran to Sarsons Beach and ran along beach front. He was arrested on Hobson Road. View image in full screen
A suspect abandoned his vehicle at Lakeland Road in Mission, then ran to Sarsons Beach and ran along beach front. He was arrested on Hobson Road. Klaudia Van Emmerik/Global News

A man wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested on Wednesday after Kelowna Mounties spotted him driving around in a Ford F250 truck that had been reported stolen out of Golden, B.C.

In an attempt to take him into custody, RCMP set up a containment area with the assistance of air support.

Read more: BC RCMP search for ‘violent’ man wanted on outstanding warrants

The 38-year-old man was eventually cornered and abandoned the truck on Lakeland Road in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood.

Witnesses said he then ran to Sarsons Beach along the waterfront, until his eventual arrest on Hobson Road at around 12: 30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected' Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected
Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected

A woman he was with was also taken into custody without issue.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It was the quick response by all the officers involved that resulted in a safe arrest and removed this dangerous criminal from our streets,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

The RCMP did not shed light on what he was wanted for previously but said the man is facing seven charges from the warrant.

It’s expected he will be facing several additional charges relating to the chase, including possession of stolen property, flight from police, driving while prohibited and resisting arrest.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021

 

