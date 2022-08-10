Wanted B.C. man tracked down, arrested after chase in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested on Wednesday after Kelowna Mounties spotted him driving around in a Ford F250 truck that had been reported stolen out of Golden, B.C.

In an attempt to take him into custody, RCMP set up a containment area with the assistance of air support.

The 38-year-old man was eventually cornered and abandoned the truck on Lakeland Road in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood.

Witnesses said he then ran to Sarsons Beach along the waterfront, until his eventual arrest on Hobson Road at around 12: 30 p.m.

A woman he was with was also taken into custody without issue.

“It was the quick response by all the officers involved that resulted in a safe arrest and removed this dangerous criminal from our streets,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

The RCMP did not shed light on what he was wanted for previously but said the man is facing seven charges from the warrant.

It’s expected he will be facing several additional charges relating to the chase, including possession of stolen property, flight from police, driving while prohibited and resisting arrest.

