Firefighters use aerial truck to fight off large fire in Calgary’s NE industrial area

Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire Wednesday night in the city’s northeast.

The Calgary Fire Department said around 7:45 p.m., it received a call from an alarm company about a possible structure fire at a building along the 1200 block of 64 Avenue NE.

Firefighters noticed a “heavy volume of smoke” when they arrived and a second truck was called to help battle the blaze.

“An aerial platform was needed to gain access to the roof,” Calgary Fire said in a news release early Thursday. “Ventilation holes were cut into the roof to release heat and pressure and provide an opening to attack the fire.”

The fire attack from the outside, along with the building’s internal sprinkler system, brought the fire under control a short time later.

No injuries were reported, though one firefighter was transferred to the hospital by EMS for heat exhaustion. At the time of the fire, the city of Calgary’s temperature was around 24 degrees Celsius.

A fire investigator was called in and is working on finding out what caused the fire. Fire crews stayed behind for the remainder of the night to watch for hotspots.