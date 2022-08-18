Man found dead at Shaganappi Point CTrain station: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man at a southwest CTrain station.
Around 12:10 a.m. a passerby called the police as they noticed a body on the train tracks.
Calgary police arrived a short time later to investigate.
The cause of the death remains unknown and police have not disclosed how the person died, or the circumstances surrounding the death.
Though the train schedule was disrupted for a short time in the early hours, the blue line has since been back up and running on time.
More to come…
