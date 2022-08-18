Menu

Crime

Man found dead at Shaganappi Point CTrain station: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 11:29 am
Man found dead at Shaganappi Point CTrain station: Calgary police - image View image in full screen
Global News

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man at a southwest CTrain station.

Around 12:10 a.m. a passerby called the police as they noticed a body on the train tracks.

Calgary police arrived a short time later to investigate.

Woman dead, man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Evergreen: Calgary police

The cause of the death remains unknown and police have not disclosed how the person died, or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Though the train schedule was disrupted for a short time in the early hours, the blue line has since been back up and running on time.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station' Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station
Man in life-threatening condition as CPS closes SAIT LRT station – Apr 27, 2022
