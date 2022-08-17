One of Kimberly Proctor’s killers has been denied parole for a second time

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: The story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers

One of the men convicted of the brutally sexually assaulting and murdering a Vancouver Island teen has been denied parole for a second time.

Kimberly Proctor was 18 years old when on March 18, 2010, she was lured to a Langford, B.C. home, abducted, tortured and killed by her classmates, Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat.

Wellwood, 28, was denied day parole in August of 2019, and his application was again rejected by the Parole Board of Canada on Aug. 4.

“The most recent psychological risk assessment was completed in April 2022. The psychologist concluded your risk for general, violent and sexual reoffending remains high,” reads its decision.

“Your reintegration potential is low. There is no community strategy presented that could meet your risk needs or mitigate your on-going high risk.”

Wellwood was 16 at the time of the murder and Moffat was 17. The parole board’s decision notes there is some indication Wellwood played a “larger role” in the grisly murder than his co-accused, despite the finger-pointing that took place in court.

The pair left Proctor in a freezer, then carried her body in a hockey bag on public transit to the Galloping Goose Trail, where they set in on fire, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

They later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the horrific crime, and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years in April 2011.

In the decision to deny Wellwood day parole, the Parole Board of Canada notes that he has “deviant sexual disorders and strong traits of psychopathy,” along with a history of setting fires and destroying property as a child, as well as assaulting his mother.

“You were accused of sexual assault in school which you denied. Your co-accused, your close peer, shared your interest in violence including violent sexual fantasies,” it states.

Wellwood and Moffat had been writing to one another before Moffat’s case management team decided it was inappropriate, the statement adds, and the pair retain an “on-going connection [sic].”

Proctor is said to have rejected Wellwood’s advances, before he convinced her to come to his house. There, she was bound, sexually assaulted and suffocated, according to the Parole Board of Canada’s information on file.

In a 2019 interview, her family said the emotional toll of the parole process is unfair to victims’ families.

“Free citizens across the whole country should be concerned. I think we need to have a referendum of what really should happen as far as life sentences and parole,” said her father, Fred Proctor.

“People like this should be locked up permanently, key thrown away.”

His family are the ones truly “living the life sentence,” not Wellwood and Moffat, he added.