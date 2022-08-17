Menu

Crime

Skateboarder allegedly assaulted after verbal confrontation in North Vancouver, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 3:13 pm
North Vancouver police are looking to identify a suspect that allegedly assaulted a skateboarder in Lonsdale.
North Vancouver RCMP are looking to identify a man who reportedly got into a verbal, then physical, altercation with a skateboarder.

On Wednesday, police asked the public for help in finding an older man who is believed to have assaulted a boarder a month ago.

North Vancouver RCMP are looking to identify this suspect, in connection to a possible assault. View image in full screen
“The man claimed the skateboarder had almost struck him when riding past, and appeared upset about this,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, a North Vancouver RCMP officer.

Read more: Two teens arrested after man found with ‘significant slash wound’ in North Vancouver

“During the ensuing exchange, the man is alleged to have assaulted the skateboarder.”

The reported assault took place on July 18, just after 5 p.m. near West Esplanade Avenue in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.

The suspect is described as around six feet tall, wearing glasses, with shoulder length grey-white hair and a long matching moustache.

Read more: North Vancouver RCMP warn of fake cop demanding payment at roadside

Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged assault or the suspect is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

