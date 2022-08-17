Skateboarder allegedly assaulted after verbal confrontation in North Vancouver, police say

North Vancouver RCMP are looking to identify a man who reportedly got into a verbal, then physical, altercation with a skateboarder.
On Wednesday, police asked the public for help in finding an older man who is believed to have assaulted a boarder a month ago.
“The man claimed the skateboarder had almost struck him when riding past, and appeared upset about this,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, a North Vancouver RCMP officer.
“During the ensuing exchange, the man is alleged to have assaulted the skateboarder.”
The reported assault took place on July 18, just after 5 p.m. near West Esplanade Avenue in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.
The suspect is described as around six feet tall, wearing glasses, with shoulder length grey-white hair and a long matching moustache.
Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged assault or the suspect is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
Comments