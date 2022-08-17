Skateboarder allegedly assaulted after verbal confrontation in North Vancouver, police say

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are looking to identify a man who reportedly got into a verbal, then physical, altercation with a skateboarder.

On Wednesday, police asked the public for help in finding an older man who is believed to have assaulted a boarder a month ago.

View image in full screen North Vancouver RCMP are looking to identify this suspect, in connection to a possible assault. North Vancouver RCMP

“The man claimed the skateboarder had almost struck him when riding past, and appeared upset about this,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, a North Vancouver RCMP officer.

“During the ensuing exchange, the man is alleged to have assaulted the skateboarder.”

The reported assault took place on July 18, just after 5 p.m. near West Esplanade Avenue in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.

2022-17736 – North Vancouver RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a man who allegedly committed an assault on July 18, 2022 just after 5:00 p.m. Call the North Vancouver RCMP at (604) 985-1311 if you recognize this man. https://t.co/tNZN01uS0U pic.twitter.com/qAU0kI11fs — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) August 17, 2022

The suspect is described as around six feet tall, wearing glasses, with shoulder length grey-white hair and a long matching moustache.

Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged assault or the suspect is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

