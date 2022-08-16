Menu

Crime

Assaults on officer, dog walker in Peterborough lead to arrests: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:41 pm
Peterborough police made two assault-related arrests in recent days. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two assault-related arrests in recent days. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have laid assault charges following separate incidents involving one of their own and a dog walker in recent days.

On Monday evening, the Peterborough Police Service says, officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence in which a woman refused to leave.

Police say the suspect was located outside the residence but declined to speak with officers and attempted to walk away.

Read more: 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

Police say an officer “reached out” to stop the woman who then struck the officer in the arm. The officer did not require medical attention.

The 25-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 6.

Dog walker assaulted

On Saturday night, officers responded to an altercation in the area of Stewart and McDonnel streets.

Police say a verbal argument first broke out between the victim and a neighbour while both were walking their dogs. During the argument, a woman approached the pair and shoved the victim to the ground.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

A 36-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1.

