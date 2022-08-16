Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina man charged after police officer assaulted with bear spray

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 6:08 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A 31-year-old Regina male is facing weapon charges after assaulting a police officer with bear spray Tuesday morning. File / Global News

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing weapons charges after a police officer was assaulted with bear spray Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Regina police saw three males walking on Saskatchewan Drive, one of which was carrying a baseball bat.

Read more: ‘Traumatized children’: 1-year-old bear sprayed at Saskatoon Ex

When police stopped to talk with them, they noticed one of the men had an open can of beer. The man identified himself by falsely giving the name of another person.

When confronted, the man ran away; it’s alleged he sprayed officers with a container of bear spray that he pulled from his waistband.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Dean Peter Ross-Briltz has been charged with:

  • possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • identity fraud
  • resisting arrest
  • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Ross-Briltz made his first appearing in Provincial Court Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations' Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations
Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagSaskatchewan tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina tagBear Spray tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers