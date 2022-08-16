Regina man charged after police officer assaulted with bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing weapons charges after a police officer was assaulted with bear spray Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Regina police saw three males walking on Saskatchewan Drive, one of which was carrying a baseball bat.

When police stopped to talk with them, they noticed one of the men had an open can of beer. The man identified himself by falsely giving the name of another person.

When confronted, the man ran away; it’s alleged he sprayed officers with a container of bear spray that he pulled from his waistband.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and charged.

Jordan Dean Peter Ross-Briltz has been charged with:

possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace

carrying a concealed weapon

identity fraud

resisting arrest

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Ross-Briltz made his first appearing in Provincial Court Tuesday.

