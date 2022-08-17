Dolphins rescued after being stranded in shallow water in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Seven dolphins were seen stranded in shallow water last weekend on the shore of an island south of Nova Scotia.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) rushed to the McNutt’s Island on Sunday to rescue the mammals along with the Shelburne C&P Detachment. They found two adult and three young white-sided dolphins stranded, while two others managed to swim away as rescuers arrived.

The tide on the island was rapidly dropping, so responders “worked quickly to stabilize the dolphins.”

Temperatures outside were high, responders had to keep the dolphins cool with sheets and seaweed.

“As the area was quite shallow, the decision was made to relocate the animals to the other side of the bay where the water was deeper,” read the MARS release.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the five dolphins left were placed on a stretcher and taken to the new location with an ATV and trailer, while being “closely monitored throughout transportation.”

View image in full screen MARS Responders, volunteers, and the team from the Shelburne C&P Detachment moving a dolphin from the shallow water for relocation in a dolphin stretcher. Marine Animal Response Society

View image in full screen MARS Responders, volunteers, and the Shelburne C&P Detachment team carefully lifting a dolphin onto the trailer for relocation. Marine Animal Response Society

All five dolphins successfully refloated once they arrived at the other end of the bay.

Story continues below advertisement

MARS said they “were observed swimming in a group towards open water!”

Read more: Wild dolphin accused of biting more than 10 people at Japanese beach

The responding crew said these tasks are difficult, “both physically and emotionally exhausting.”

MARS thanked Jodie Dedrick, who first reported seeing the dolphins and for their assistance with the response.