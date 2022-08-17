Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society become Global Edmonton reporters at the Fringe

Send this page to someone via email

Global Edmonton has extra staff on hand for a very special assignment at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival on Wednesday.

Four young people from the Kids with Cancer Society will spend the day with Global Edmonton’s Carole Anne Devaney and Jesse Beyer down at the Fringe Festival, learning what it’s like to be a news reporter. It’s all part of the Kids with Cancer Society “Dream to be a Global News Reporter” experience.

The reporters taking on the assignment for the day are Mariana, Gaberielle, Ellie and Kaylin.

Mariana, 9, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January 2020. Her treatment will not end until 2023. Mariana loves the colours pink and purple, and enjoys art, singing and Lego.

Gaberielle was diagnosed at age 10 with a malignant ovarian germ cell tumour — a rare pediatric cancer. A nearly seven-pound tumour, which affected her right ovary and fallopian tube, was removed during an emergency surgery. The tumour later recurred in her liver, diaphragm and lungs. Gaberielle then went through nearly four months of intensive chemotherapy, three major surgeries and two minor surgeries. She is now 13 and currently in remission with long-term monitoring. Gaberielle enjoys drawing, digital sketching, biking and reading.

Ellie, 12, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in February 2021. She’s six months into treatment, which is scheduled to be finished in June 2023. She loves makeup, crafts and music.

Kaylin was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2021 and her treatment will last three years. She is a creative girl who loves art, singing, and music.

The kids will start their day taking in a show at the Fringe. During Global News at Noon, all four will be live on air with chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer, providing Edmontonians with the most up-to-date weather forecast. Their day will also include putting together full stories for Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6, with the help of anchor Carole Anne Devaney.

This year’s dream experience was purchased earlier this year at the Beaded Journey Gala for $36,000 by Frank Lovsin, Qualico Communities and Dan Hamilton. All of the proceeds from the experience go directly to the Kids with Cancer Society.

