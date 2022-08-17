Menu

Comments

Crime

Man behind wheel of golf cart faces impaired driving charge

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 9:21 am
OPP in Perth arrested a man for impaired driving of a golf cart. View image in full screen
OPP in Perth arrested a man for impaired driving of a golf cart. Global News

A Drummond-North Elmsley Township man is facing two impaired driving charges after police say a member of the public complained they saw someone driving a golf cart erratically on the street.

Lanark County OPP say that they received the complaint at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and that they were conducting a RIDE program where the cart was eventually located.

There were two people in the golf cart. One fled on foot and is still unidentified. The second was arrested at the scene.

Shawn Fraser, 52, is scheduled to appear in a Perth courtroom on Sept. 26.

