Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary woman takes in dog needing palliative care: ‘such a beautiful journey’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary woman takes in dog needing palliative care: ‘such a beautiful journey’' Calgary woman takes in dog needing palliative care: ‘such a beautiful journey’
WATCH: A Calgary woman is really stepping up to help a little dog facing some big challenges. Here’s Gil Tucker on what she’s doing to check off the boxes on Dweezil’s bucket list.

A Calgary woman is really stepping up to help a little dog facing some big challenges.

Morgan Tabor has just taken in a 12-year-old dog named Dweezil, providing foster care for a canine in his senior years who’s suffering several health problems.

“He’s deaf, he’s arthritic and he has some organ failure happening,” Tabor said. “He’s in sort of end-of-life care.”

Read more: Calgary animal rescues seeing surge in number of surrendered dogs

Dweezil’s previous owner couldn’t provide the palliative care he needs and decided to surrender him to the Calgary-based Rescue Friends Animal Foundation (RFAF).

“We were very concerned about being able to find a foster home,” RFAF’s Krystyna Wong said.

Story continues below advertisement

RFAF appealed for help online and Tabor stepped up to take in Dweezil.

“It’s just the most amazing thing,” Wong said. “And for someone to commit to taking care of a senior animal at the end I think is such a beautiful journey for him to be able to take.”

Read more: Calgary animal shelters ‘in crisis’ as all local shelters are at capacity

Tabor said she feels fortunate to have the opportunity to add Dweezil to her life.

“He’s still got a little bit of life left in him and he’s spunky,” Tabor said.  “It’ll be fun to give him his best dog days.”

RFAF’s post had mentioned creating a bucket list of things for Dweezil to be able to enjoy.

“Maybe we’ll take him to the park or go into the river, just doing all the fun things that dogs love to do,” Tabor said.

Read more: Calgary refugee’s thrift shop helps animal rescue groups

Tabor and Wong ticked off one box on Dweezil’s bucket list on Tuesday by taking him to an ice cream shop.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s peanut butter ice cream,” Tabor told Dweezil as she set down a small tub of it in front of him.

Both women agree that activities and treats such as this can definitely bring befits for a dog in Dweezil’s situation.

“With animals in palliative care, to give them these small moments of happiness sort of makes their life worth living,” Wong said. “Small acts of kindness that bring them that little bit of joy.”

“They don’t have to be big moments,” Tabor added. “They just have to be good small moments.”

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Palliative Care tagCalgary animal rescue taganimal rescue group tagRescue Group tagcalgary rescue tagCalgary animal rescue group tagRescue Friends Animal Foundation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers