Calgary woman takes in dog needing palliative care: ‘such a beautiful journey’

A Calgary woman is really stepping up to help a little dog facing some big challenges.

Morgan Tabor has just taken in a 12-year-old dog named Dweezil, providing foster care for a canine in his senior years who’s suffering several health problems.

“He’s deaf, he’s arthritic and he has some organ failure happening,” Tabor said. “He’s in sort of end-of-life care.”

Dweezil’s previous owner couldn’t provide the palliative care he needs and decided to surrender him to the Calgary-based Rescue Friends Animal Foundation (RFAF).

“We were very concerned about being able to find a foster home,” RFAF’s Krystyna Wong said.

RFAF appealed for help online and Tabor stepped up to take in Dweezil.

“It’s just the most amazing thing,” Wong said. “And for someone to commit to taking care of a senior animal at the end I think is such a beautiful journey for him to be able to take.”

Tabor said she feels fortunate to have the opportunity to add Dweezil to her life.

“He’s still got a little bit of life left in him and he’s spunky,” Tabor said. “It’ll be fun to give him his best dog days.”

RFAF’s post had mentioned creating a bucket list of things for Dweezil to be able to enjoy.

“Maybe we’ll take him to the park or go into the river, just doing all the fun things that dogs love to do,” Tabor said.

Tabor and Wong ticked off one box on Dweezil’s bucket list on Tuesday by taking him to an ice cream shop.

“That’s peanut butter ice cream,” Tabor told Dweezil as she set down a small tub of it in front of him.

Both women agree that activities and treats such as this can definitely bring befits for a dog in Dweezil’s situation.

“With animals in palliative care, to give them these small moments of happiness sort of makes their life worth living,” Wong said. “Small acts of kindness that bring them that little bit of joy.”

“They don’t have to be big moments,” Tabor added. “They just have to be good small moments.”