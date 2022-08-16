Menu

Health

Monkeypox could spread to pets if there’s close contact, officials warn

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
Posted August 16, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor explains why monkeypox hasn’t been declared emergency' Canada’s top doctor explains why monkeypox hasn’t been declared emergency
WATCH: Canada's top doctor explains why monkeypox hasn't been declared emergency

Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the U.S. But it gained new attention after a report from France, published last week in the medical journal Lancet, about an Italian greyhound that caught the virus.

Read more: Poxy McPoxface? TRUMP-22? WHO dismisses ‘ridiculous’ name submissions for monkeypox

The dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners and wound up with lesions and other symptoms. The greyhound later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, which can spread the virus to humans. But the authors called it the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.

Pets that come in close contact with a symptomatic person should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact, the CDC advises.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
