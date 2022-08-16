Menu

Politics

Jack Hundial withdraws from Surrey municipal election campaign

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 4:43 pm
Jack Hundial says he won't be running in the upcoming Surrey municipal election, but that he will stay on as a director with the Surrey Connect party. View image in full screen
Jack Hundial says he won't be running in the upcoming Surrey municipal election, but that he will stay on as a director with the Surrey Connect party. Janet Brown/Global News

One of Surrey’s sitting city councillors is pulling out of the upcoming municipal election race.

Jack Hundial announced Tuesday he is withdrawing from the race for council, due to a transfer to the Okanagan with his other job as an investigator for FortisBC.

Read more: Surrey councillor ‘disappointed’ after council denies motion to acknowledge Indigenous lands

His wife was also facing a similar move with her job, he said.

“This was a really really hard decision,” he told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Councillor Jack Hundai leaving Safe Surrey Coalition' Councillor Jack Hundai leaving Safe Surrey Coalition
Councillor Jack Hundai leaving Safe Surrey Coalition – Jul 18, 2019

Hundial was elected in 2018 as a part of Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey coalition, but split from the party in 2019 over the city’s move from the RCMP to its own Surrey Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

In his four years on council, the former RCMP officer he said he’s most proud of spearheading the creation of a Surrey ethics commissioner’s office.

Read more: Third Surrey councillor resigns from mayor’s Safe Surrey Coalition

“I’m going to continue to advocate for this at the UBCM at the provincial level,” he said.

Hundial and Surrey mayoral candidate Brenda Locke, another former Safe Surrey Coalition member, formed the new Surrey Connect party, which is challenging McCallum in the Oct. 15 vote.

Despite his move to the Okanagan, Hundial said he will stay on as a director with the new party, and will continue to support it through the election campaign.

With files from Janet Brown

