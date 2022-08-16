Menu

Traffic

7-year-old boy dead, 7 people injured after head on crash near Orangeville: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 12:40 pm
Police say a seven-year-old boy has died and seven people have been injured in a head-on collision near Orangeville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV in the community of Amaranth around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Read more: 32-year-old man charged in connection with ‘violent disturbance’ in Orangeville: police

They say eight people were taken to a local hospital and one of them — a seven-year-old boy from Orangeville — died.

Police say the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

