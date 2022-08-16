Menu

Canada

Teen charged after OPP find boat with more people than life jackets on board

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 16, 2022 10:32 am
OPP marine unit. View image in full screen
OPP marine unit. Central Region OPP/Twitter

A reminder comes from the OPP about boating safety after police found a vessel with a lot of people and too few life jackets on board.

Wellington County OPP say the marine unit was patrolling Conestogo Lake in Mapleton Township on Sunday when officers stopped a vessel that had eleven people on board, six of whom were under the age of 16.

Officers reportedly saw only four lifejackets on board.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: City of Guelph will soon install new gateway signs

A 15-year-old Milton boy faces several charges including operating a non-human powered pleasure craft without flotation devices of an appropriate size for each person.

OPP say that not only must there be enough PFDs for everyone on board, but they say everyone should be wearing them — especially children.

