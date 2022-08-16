City of Guelph will soon install new gateway signs

Send this page to someone via email

New gateway entrance signs are coming to the Royal City.

The City of Guelph is planning to replace the old signs at several points of entry over the next few weeks.

Gateway signs are usually seen at entrances to the city, such as Highway 6 north of Woodlawn Road.

General manager of strategic communications and community engagement Tara Sprigg says the new ones will have a more modern look.

“The existing signs has a dated logo. It is not the visual image the city has used over a number of years,” Sprigg said. “The new signs feature the city’s new brand identity, and removes reference to dated population numbers.”

The current signs show the population of Guelph at 118,000.

According to the 2021 census numbers, the city’s population is close to 144,000.

“Some of the design features include a high contrast and a clean esthetic,” said Sprigg. “There is a tone-on-tone design reference to Guelph. The converging rivers at the bottom of the sign impart a more clean look and a nod to innovation.”

The new gateway signs are different from the blue signs with white lettering and no logo.

Those ones include the current population and are maintained by the Ministry of Transportation.

There is no word on if those signs will be changed.