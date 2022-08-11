Public input sought in update of Guelph, Ont’s parks and recreation master plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is updating its parks and recreation master plan and is seeking public input.

Residents have until Aug. 28 to provide input on the plan that will guide parks and recreation growth over the next 10 years.

“We are really looking for the community’s ideas on how to improve access to programs and information,” said Eric Pool, the City’s Recreation Services project manager. “How we can improve our services and our spaces, what our service level should be, and how we can get there.”

Park planner Mallory Lemon said there has been a lot of changes to recreation in the Guelph area over the last decade.

“Since the last update was completed in 2009, we’ve seen legislative, demographic, and policy changes, and the global pandemic which has shifted community needs,” said Lemon. “So we are reaching out to the community now to get their perspective.”

People can give their feedback by going to their website, or to one of two remaining workshops in August.

One is taking place via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, Aug. 17 between 7 and 8:30 p.m., the other is an in-person event at the West End Community Centre on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The feedback, along with a review of emerging trends, data from comparator municipalities and content from the recently-approved Park Plan will be used to develop the draft master plan.

The draft plan will be available for review in early 2023 before it is presented to city council for final approval.

