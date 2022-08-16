Vehicle crashes into cannabis store in south London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis store in south London, Ont. on Monday evening.

London fire officials said the vehicle crashed into the One Plant store front on Wonderland Road and Southdale Road just after 6:15 p.m.

One individual was extricated and taken to hospital.

“It was a difficult extrication, trying to remove that individual from that predicament they were in,” deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL Tuesday.

“We made contact with the owner of the building and they are going to contact their insurance company for any further needs.”

One patient extricated and assessed transported to hospital, teamwork by @LdnOntFire Crews and @MLPS911 thanks to @lps for traffic and crowd control #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/KXXQFJQ7ND — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 15, 2022

The cause of the collision, the current condition of the driver’s injuries, and estimated damage costs are still unknown. London police are still investigating.

“This was a very serious collision,” Shewell said. “While there was no one else involved in this event, it could have been a lot worse.”