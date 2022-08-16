Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle crashes into cannabis store in south London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 10:12 am
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the One Plant store front on Wonderland Road and Southdale Road on Monday evening. View image in full screen
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the One Plant store front on Wonderland Road and Southdale Road on Monday evening. London Fire Department / Twitter

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis store in south London, Ont. on Monday evening.

Read more: Two cyclists struck in hit-and-run, London, Ont. police say

London fire officials said the vehicle crashed into the One Plant store front on Wonderland Road and Southdale Road just after 6:15 p.m.

One individual was extricated and taken to hospital.

“It was a difficult extrication, trying to remove that individual from that predicament they were in,” deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL Tuesday.

“We made contact with the owner of the building and they are going to contact their insurance company for any further needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision, the current condition of the driver’s injuries, and estimated damage costs are still unknown. London police are still investigating.

“This was a very serious collision,” Shewell said. “While there was no one else involved in this event, it could have been a lot worse.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagLondon Fire Department tagsouth london tagWonderland Road tagsouthdale road tagOne Plant tagstore front tagvehcile collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers