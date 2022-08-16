Police investigating shots fired incident in Hamilton’s city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton’s city centre early Tuesday.

Investigators say the shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Steven and Nightingale streets.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to look over any surveillance cameras they may have between the hours of 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

