Crime

Police investigating shots fired incident in Hamilton’s city centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:34 am
Hamilton police say shots were fired on Steven Street in the city centre on Aug 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say shots were fired on Steven Street in the city centre on Aug 16, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton’s city centre early Tuesday.

Investigators say the shots were fired around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Steven and Nightingale streets.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Lane reduction, new stop light rules are biggest changes to Hamilton’s Main Street

Detectives are asking residents in the area to look over any surveillance cameras they may have between the hours of 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Norway euthanizes Freya, a celebrity walrus that captured hearts' Norway euthanizes Freya, a celebrity walrus that captured hearts
