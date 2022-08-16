Human remains found in Saint John identified as man missing since 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains found in the Saint John area have been identified as Kyle Richard LeBlanc, who’s been missing since late 2020.

Friday evening, a hiker reported the discovery of what he believed to be human remains in a densely wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.

Forensic investigators confirmed there were human remains Friday, and returned Sunday to search a larger area of about 1.8 acres. They found more remains approximately 100 metres from where the previous remains were found.

On Tuesday, investigators confirmed the remains belonged to LeBlanc, 32, who was last seen in the Lakewood Heights area on Dec. 30, 2020.

“In consultation with an odontologist, human skeletal remains collected from the scene were positively identified as Kyle Leblanc,” the release said.

“The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of his death. No further details will be released at this time.”

Investigators had previously conducted a number of searches for LeBlanc in the wooded area in 2021.

Police offered their condolences to LeBlanc’s friends and family.