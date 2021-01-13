Menu

Canada

Family of missing 31-year-old Saint John man fears for his safety

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 3:55 pm
A reward is being offered related to the whereabouts of 31-year-old Kyle LeBlanc of Saint John, who has not been seen since Dec. 31, 2020.
A reward is being offered related to the whereabouts of 31-year-old Kyle LeBlanc of Saint John, who has not been seen since Dec. 31, 2020. Saint John Police Force

Police and the family of a Saint John man are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to police, 31-year-old Kyle LeBlanc was last seen on Dec. 31, 2020.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds with green eyes and hair dyed blondish red. When last seen he was wearing a light grey coat and black sports pants.

A community search was held Tuesday, with another one scheduled for Thursday.

LeBlanc’s family says Kyle suffers from substance abuse issues and is concerned he might be in danger.

“We know the city’s dealing with that issue, too, and dealing with the drug culture and dealing with… organized crime in the city. We were definitely concerned about Kyle’s involvement with that,” said LeBlanc’s father Rick LeBlanc.

“Just the exposure of dealing with addictions… so that sometimes can lead you into some wrong people.”

A GoFundMe page has been started and a reward is being offered for information on LeBlanc’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the family directly or the police major crime unit.

