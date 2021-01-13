Family of missing 31-year-old Saint John man fears for his safety

Send this page to someone via email

Police and the family of a Saint John man are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to police, 31-year-old Kyle LeBlanc was last seen on Dec. 31, 2020.

He is described as six feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds with green eyes and hair dyed blondish red. When last seen he was wearing a light grey coat and black sports pants.

A community search was held Tuesday, with another one scheduled for Thursday.

LeBlanc’s family says Kyle suffers from substance abuse issues and is concerned he might be in danger.

“We know the city’s dealing with that issue, too, and dealing with the drug culture and dealing with… organized crime in the city. We were definitely concerned about Kyle’s involvement with that,” said LeBlanc’s father Rick LeBlanc.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just the exposure of dealing with addictions… so that sometimes can lead you into some wrong people.”

A GoFundMe page has been started and a reward is being offered for information on LeBlanc’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the family directly or the police major crime unit.

2:12 RCMP, EMO officials in N.S. criticized for delay in releasing public alert message RCMP, EMO officials in N.S. criticized for delay in releasing public alert message