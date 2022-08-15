UBC Hospital emergency department temporarily shortens hours to get staff home on time

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at Vancouver’s UBC Hospital is temporarily shortening its hours to allow staff and physicians to finish their shifts on time.

Effective Tuesday, patients will be received between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., rather than 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., enabling Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) to assess emergency physician coverage in acute care sites across the city, and ensure consistent service, it said in a Monday news release.

Global News has inquired about when regular hours will resume.

According to Dr. Ladan Sadrehashemi, increasing patient volumes — especially at the end of the day — have kept many staff “routinely” working into the early hours of the morning.

“The uncertainty of not knowing the last shift end time is creating burnout and loss of medical and other staff within the ED healthcare team, and is not sustainable,” the senior medical director of acute care in Vancouver for VCH explained.

Once the reduced hours take effect, anyone in need of urgent care after 8 p.m. is asked to seek treatment from other local sites, including the Vancouver General Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital or BC Children’s Hospital emergency departments.

VCH said work is underway to identify interim and long-term options for “managing patient volume” at the UBC Hospital.

The temporary adjustments will not impact BC Emergency Health Services, which will continue to provide patient transports to the UBC Hospital emergency department until 6 p.m., the health authority added.