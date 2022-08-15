32 rabbits living in ‘filthy’ conditions rescued from downtown Vancouver home

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA now has 32 more rabbits in its care after they were rescued from a downtown residence.

Investigators said the animals were being bred for profit.

“When our officers entered, the rooms smelled strongly of urine and feces,” Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, said in a statement.

“The floor, windowsill and bed were soiled and there were cockroaches and other insects crawling around on all the surfaces.”

She said the room where the rabbits were kept was hot and unventilated except for a window that was ajar a few inches.

“The room was filthy and the levels of ammonia were high,” Drever added. “Many of the rabbits — who ranged from newborns to adults — had urine-soaked fur.”

She said officers found an empty water bowl overturned and there was some hay by a bed, but it was saturated with urine and feces and unsuitable for consumption.

View image in full screen

View image in full screen

View image in full screen

The rabbits are now being cared for in SPCA facilities in the Lower Mainland.

Drever said the BC SPCA now has 140 rabbits in its care, which is near twice the number they had last year.

“In addition to adopters, we are in urgent need of foster homes for bunnies,” Drever said.

“If anyone can help, we ask them to please visit spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer to apply.”