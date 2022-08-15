Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

32 rabbits living in ‘filthy’ conditions rescued from downtown Vancouver home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'BCSPCA seizes 32 neglected rabbits from Vancouver home' BCSPCA seizes 32 neglected rabbits from Vancouver home
WATCH: The BC SPCA has rescued 32 rabbits from terrible conditions in a downtown Vancouver home.

The BC SPCA now has 32 more rabbits in its care after they were rescued from a downtown residence.

Investigators said the animals were being bred for profit.

“When our officers entered, the rooms smelled strongly of urine and feces,” Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, said in a statement.

“The floor, windowsill and bed were soiled and there were cockroaches and other insects crawling around on all the surfaces.”

She said the room where the rabbits were kept was hot and unventilated except for a window that was ajar a few inches.

Read more: Kitten rescued from B.C. highway, but shattered leg amputated, says SPCA

Story continues below advertisement

“The room was filthy and the levels of ammonia were high,” Drever added. “Many of the rabbits — who ranged from newborns to adults — had urine-soaked fur.”

She said officers found an empty water bowl overturned and there was some hay by a bed, but it was saturated with urine and feces and unsuitable for consumption.

BC SPCA rabbits seized View image in full screen
A look at the rabbits seized by the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
BC SPCA rabbits View image in full screen
A look at the rabbits seized by the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
BC SPCA rabbits View image in full screen
A look at the rabbits seized by the BC SPCA. BC SPCA

The rabbits are now being cared for in SPCA facilities in the Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

Drever said the BC SPCA now has 140 rabbits in its care, which is near twice the number they had last year.

Click to play video: 'SPCA rescues 123 animals from filthy conditions in Fort St. James' SPCA rescues 123 animals from filthy conditions in Fort St. James
SPCA rescues 123 animals from filthy conditions in Fort St. James – Jun 14, 2022

“In addition to adopters, we are in urgent need of foster homes for bunnies,” Drever said.

“If anyone can help, we ask them to please visit spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer to apply.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Animal Cruelty tagBC SPCA tagRabbits tagBC rabbits seized tagBC SPCA rabbits tagRabbit siezure tagRabbits seized tagVancouver rabbits tagVancouver rabbits seized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers