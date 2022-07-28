Kitten rescued from B.C. highway, but shattered leg amputated, says SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is reaching out for help after a feral kitten with a shattered femur was recently rescued from the side of a highway.

The kitten, which has been named Macy, was found near Williams Lake by a motorist.

“The Good Samaritan was driving home when she noticed a ‘lump’ on the white line on the edge of the road,” said Liz Dighton, of the BC SPCA’s Williams Lake branch.

“She wasn’t sure what it was, but when she turned around to check she found the helpless kitten. She wrapped her up in a towel, placed her on the passenger seat and reached out to her daughter to help her find the closest veterinary clinic.”

The SPCA says when Macy was examined, it was determined that her broken leg most likely came from either being hit or being run over.

“The break was so severe, amputation was the only option,” said Dighton. “She also had internal parasites, but was in overall good health.”

The SPCA says Macy is recovering from her surgery and will be placed in a foster home to continue her healing.

“Macy hisses when she first sees you, but she quickly relaxes and becomes a friendly, sweet girl once she knows you are willing to pet her and stroke her head,” said Dighton.

“Back scratches and chin rubs turn her into a purr machine. She just loves it when people spend time with her.”

The SPCA says Macy will require weeks of ongoing care, as well as vaccinations, deworming and pain control. She’ll also be spayed once she has recovered and will be available for adoption.

For more information about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, visit its website.

