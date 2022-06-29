9 puppies rescued after ‘amazing mom’ leads B.C. SPCA to her hidden den

Send this page to someone via email

Nine puppies, which were rescued last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, will soon be up for adoption.

On Wednesday, the B.C. SPCA said the puppies have an amazing mom, a pitbull cross that had apparently been abandoned and wound up leading an animal protection officer to where she hid her puppies.

“Dallas had been left to fend for herself on a property near Agassiz when she gave birth,” said Eileen Drever of the SPCA.

Drever said the SPCA received a call about the dog, and when an animal protection officer arrived on scene, Dallas immediately met the person and led her into nearby thick brush.

The SPCA said Dallas, a four-year-old dog, led the officer 500 feet through dense brush, until she stopped at a bush and waited. Under that bush: a den that Dallas had created.

View image in full screen Dallas with her puppies. B.C. SPCA

“Huddling in the den were nine, two-week-old puppies,” said Drever. “Our officer placed the puppies into a small crate and hiked back out to the road, with Dallas eagerly following.”

The SPCA says Dallas and her nine puppies were then placed in a larger crate and transported to the SPCA branch in Chilliwack.

“We would never have found these puppies if Dallas hadn’t led us there,” said Drever. “She is an amazing mom who knew her puppies needed help.”

The dog’s owner was contacted, with the SPCA saying the owner believed she had fell prey to predators.

“He recognized that he could not provide Dallas and her puppies with the care they required and chose to surrender them to the B.C. SPCA,” said Drever.

The SPCA says Dallas and her puppies were given a full checkup, and that mom is underweight but is on a feeding program. All are currently in a foster home for the time being.

“Dallas is a very friendly, remarkable dog who will be available for adoption once her puppies are ready to leave her and she has been spayed,” said Drever. “The puppies will be available for adoption in approximately six to seven weeks.”

