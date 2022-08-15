Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man’s suspicious death near Castlegar, B.C. bank now considered a homicide

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 7:00 pm
Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, 51, was found dead near a CIBC branch in Castlegar, B.C. on Aug. 11, 2022.
Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, 51, was found dead near a CIBC branch in Castlegar, B.C. on Aug. 11, 2022. Handout/RCMP

The suspicious death of a 51-year-old man who was found “unresponsive” near a bank in Castlegar, B.C. last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Jean-Luc Noel Levesque’s body was found near the CIBC branch at 1801 Columbia Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to a Monday news release from the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit.

At the time, police closed the bank branch, its ATM and a nearby coffee shop to investigate the death.

Read more: Vehicle with no seat belts pulled from road, driver fined: B.C. Highway Patrol

Police said Levesque, who had no fixed address, was known to travel between several communities in the area. A motive for the killing has not been determined, they added.

“Mr. Levesque was not a known resident of Castlegar, and as we work to determine what brought him to the area, we believe there are people who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death,” said Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP communications director, in the news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tragedy and we want to bring closure to Mr. Levesque’s friends and family.”

Anyone with information about Levesque’s recent movements or the circumstances around his death are asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street' Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street
Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC RCMP tagCastlegar tagCastlegar RCMP tagCasltgar suspicious death tagCastlegar crime tagCastlegar homicide tagJean-Luc Levesque tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers