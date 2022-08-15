Man’s suspicious death near Castlegar, B.C. bank now considered a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The suspicious death of a 51-year-old man who was found “unresponsive” near a bank in Castlegar, B.C. last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Jean-Luc Noel Levesque’s body was found near the CIBC branch at 1801 Columbia Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to a Monday news release from the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit.

At the time, police closed the bank branch, its ATM and a nearby coffee shop to investigate the death.

Police said Levesque, who had no fixed address, was known to travel between several communities in the area. A motive for the killing has not been determined, they added.

“Mr. Levesque was not a known resident of Castlegar, and as we work to determine what brought him to the area, we believe there are people who may have seen the victim or interacted with him prior to his death,” said Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP communications director, in the news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tragedy and we want to bring closure to Mr. Levesque’s friends and family.”

Anyone with information about Levesque’s recent movements or the circumstances around his death are asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

1:43 Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired on residential street