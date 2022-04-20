Menu

Traffic

Pickup truck with no seat belts pulled from road, driver fined: B.C. Highway Patrol

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 6:30 pm
B.C. Highway Patrol says the driver of this pickup truck was fined for not producing a licence, having no insurance and operating a vehicle with no seat belts. View image in full screen
B.C. Highway Patrol says the driver of this pickup truck was fined for not producing a licence, having no insurance and operating a vehicle with no seat belts. B.C. Highway Patrol

A B.C. driver was fined, say police, after an officer noticed a rough-looking pickup truck waiting near a school bus stop last week.

According to the B.C. Highway Patrol, the truck — which was missing its passenger door, rear window and seat belts — was parked along Highway 3A, north of Castlegar, last Thursday.

Speeding tickets and roadside prohibitions dished out at Kelowna check stops

The driver was allegedly waiting to pick up a child, with police noting the driver was a grandparent of the child.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver was ticketed for failing to produce a licence, not having insurance, driving a defective vehicle and operating a vehicle with no seat belts.



The B.C. Highway Patrol says the driver claimed it was a farm vehicle, but police said the truck was given the highest-level inspection notice and was taken off the road.

Click to play video: 'Transport truck driver fired after flying cement incident' Transport truck driver fired after flying cement incident
Transport truck driver fired after flying cement incident – Mar 24, 2022
