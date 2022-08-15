1 dead after crash involving logging truck: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a collision at Boucherie Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna Monday.

An off-duty RCMP officer encountered the collision Monday morning around 4:55 a.m. police said in a release Monday.

A loaded logging truck was travelling northbound on Highway 97 and was stopped at a red light when a black Dodge Caliber rear-ended the logging truck.

Police said the crash caused “significant damage” and the person driving the Dodge was killed.

The highway was temporarily closed in both directions before being reopened.

The deceased is a 53-year-old Kelowna area resident, police said.

“This was a terrible motor vehicle collision leaving a family mourning the loss of their father,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

“RCMP Victim Services are engaged and supporting the family through this difficult time.”

West Kelowna General Duty and the BC Coroner Service are leading the investigation.

Police say the driver of the logging truck is cooperating with the police however, it is not a criminal investigation.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam video to contact them at 250-768-2880.