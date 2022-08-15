Strathmore senior killed in long-term care home, suspect also found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in a long-term care home was killed and the man suspected of murdering her was also found dead, according to RCMP.

On Friday at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded a sudden death to AgeCare Sagewood in Strathmore, Alta., where a 63-year-old woman was found dead.

Investigators deemed the death a homicide, and the RCMP’s serious crimes branch took over the investigation.

Police identified a suspect, “however he was located deceased within the city of Calgary,” an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the victim and suspect were known to each other, and they are not searching for any other suspects. Autopsies on both people were conducted on Monday.

— More to come…