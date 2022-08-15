B.C. woman wins $31 million jackpot through online Lotto Max subscription

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna, B.C., resident Jennifer Cole won a life-changing jackpot this summer.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole, who has had a lottery subscription since May.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

It’s the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com and Cole is thrilled to be the province’s newest millionaire.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling,” said Cole, who claimed her $31-million jackpot Aug. 12 at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

PlayNow.com is B.C.’s only legal online gambling website and its profits support provincial initiatives.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

