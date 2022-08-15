Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

B.C. woman wins $31 million jackpot through online Lotto Max subscription

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 5:02 pm
West Kelowna resident Jennifer Cole won a life changing jackpot this summer. . View image in full screen
West Kelowna resident Jennifer Cole won a life changing jackpot this summer. . BCLC

West Kelowna, B.C., resident Jennifer Cole won a life-changing jackpot this summer.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole, who has had a lottery subscription since May.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

Read more: Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Lake Country

It’s the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com and Cole is thrilled to be the province’s newest millionaire.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling,” said Cole, who claimed her $31-million jackpot Aug. 12 at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

Story continues below advertisement

PlayNow.com is B.C.’s only legal online gambling website and its profits support provincial initiatives.

Read more: Albertan wakes up $13M richer with lotto jackpot win

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC' From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC
From the archives: Global BC sports anchor wins lotto home draw live on Global BC – Nov 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto Max tagBCLC tagPlaynow.com tag$31 million jackpot tagBCLC Kamloops head office tagJennifer Cole taglottomax win tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers