Someone in Alberta is waking up $13 million richer.

One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot in the Prairie province.

Someone in Alberta also won $100,000 playing the extra.

The next draw on Aug. 12 will be an estimated $10 million.

