Lottery ticket worth $30.8M purchased in B.C.

Check your lottery tickets. Someone in B.C. is the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

A single ticket purchased in B.C. wound up winning Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot — a lucky windfall worth $30.844 million.

The winning numbers were 7, 12, 14, 18, 46, 47 and 49, and the bonus number was 19. Notably, the ticket was purchased online, so the winner could be anywhere in B.C.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

Coming close to also winning Friday’s draw was one ticket purchased in the Atlantic provinces. That ticket had six of the seven numbers plus the bonus. However, its prize was considerably less at $164,176.50.

There were also 45 tickets that had six of seven numbers, but no bonus. They were each worth $3,648.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on July 12, with an estimated prize of $10 million.

In related news, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced earlier this week that a nearly year-old lottery ticket worth $15 million is still unclaimed, and that time is running out to redeem the eight-figure fortune.

The ticket was purchased in Vancouver last August, and it expires on Aug. 13, 2022. All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim their prize.

