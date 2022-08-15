Application withdrawn for proposed dog breeding facility north of Calgary

An application to build an $825,000 dog breeding facility in Mountain View County was withdrawn Monday.

The development proposal to build a dog kennel and breeding facility in Carstairs, Alta. was submitted in late May by Joy Unleashed Ltd.

According to the proposal, the company wanted to create a commercial kennel specializing in “ethically breeding dogs” under 20 pounds, specifically bichon shih tzu crosses.

The county conditionally approved the proposal, which granted the company permission to have a 24 litters of puppies per year and house up to 55 dogs for breeding at any given time.

BARCS, a dog advocacy group and rescue based in Cremona, Alta., then filed an appeal hours before the deadline last Thursday afternoon.

The group expressed concern about the space for the number of dogs proposed to be on the property. It was also worried about the breeder’s practices and experience.

An appeal hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled because the applicants withdrew their application, the county said in an email on Monday.

“With the withdrawal of the application, the conditional approval granted by the Municipal Planning Commission at the July 7, 2022 MPC meeting is considered to be null and void,” the county wrote in an information release.

Amanda Thompson, BARCS’ social media and fundraising coordinator, said the withdrawal of the application is a win for dog advocacy and welfare in Mountain View County.

“For a lot of people who have been following along, we’re definitely (treating) this as a win, but we do know the applicant does currently have a different facility that they are currently trying to also get permitted,” Thompson said.

Thompson said BARCS is still monitoring for similar applications. An application for BabyBarks Kennel, an “ethically managed” dog breeding facility that also wants to breed dogs under 20 pounds in the same area, was filed to Mountain View County last Monday by Greg and Karen Miller.

Thompson also urged Mountain View County officials to listen to community members and pay attention to anomalies when these types of applications are filed.

“There were a few red flags that we were looking at, like the size of the facility and the amount of dogs that they were proposing to have at the facility. They also wanted to have 28 breeding females and 28 breeding males and a few red flags popped up there,” Thompson said.

“I just hope (Mountain View County) takes a look and see what the community’s thoughts are. This specific application and our involvement got a lot of attention so, hopefully, they can see a little bit more of the red flags when they’re looking at these applications.

“This whole process is from a standpoint of dog advocacy. We want the well-being of dogs, cats, and everything. We understand that there’s a time and place for a breeder and we totally get it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This whole process is from a standpoint of dog advocacy. We want the well-being of dogs, cats, and everything. We understand that there's a time and place for a breeder and we totally get it."

770 CHQR reached out to Joy Unleashed Ltd. but did not get a response in time for publication. The story will be updated is one is received.

— With files from Jayme Doll, Global News

